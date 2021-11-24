Starlink Expands to 20 Countries, Apologises for Order Delays



SpaceX owned satellite communications (Satcom) company Starlink has apologised to customers for delays in estimated delivery times of the product. Through an email verified by TelecomTalk, Starlink has said that these delays have occurred due to the silicon shortages over the last six months, which has affected the expected production rate and targets of the company. Users who want to check the estimated delivery time of their Starlink kit can log in to their account page on the website of Starlink (starlink.com). Further, the company will be sending emails to users for whom the order is ready to ship.

Starlink Plans to Launch in 45+ New Countries by the end of 2022

2022 is going to be a crucial year for Starlink. It would be more like a pilot year for the company in several nations, which will set the tone for its future. After launching in the United States in 2020, the company has launched services in 20 more countries which include the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and more.

The company is aggressively looking to launch more low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites into space so that it can reach its goal of providing global coverage as soon as possible. Once the pending regulatory approvals are cleared, Starlink will add 45+ countries to its list for providing services. This also includes India, where the company has already started hiring without getting any regulatory approval.

Starlink is currently hiring in India for only two job posts. If you want to know more about these job posts, click here.

The satcom company confirmed that its new version of Starlink has been created to increase the volume of production. Further, even the performance of the new Starlink is better than the previous version. The company has confirmed that the new Starlink will start shipping globally next year.

Pre-booking of a Starlink connection is available in India through its website for an amount of $99 or Rs 7500 approximately.