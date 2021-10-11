OneWeb Partners With ISRO Commercial Arm to Launch Satellites in India

In a recent announcement, OneWeb said that it has partnered with the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). OneWeb will be using NSIL’s Indian-built PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and the heavier GSLV-MkIII (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) as the platforms for launching all of its satellites in India in 2022.

At the launch of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), the non-binding letter of intent was unveiled. For the unaware, OneWeb is one of the founding members of the ISpA. The ISpA wants to act as a body that becomes a central or collective voice for all the space and satellite companies in India. The industry body wants to work with all the stakeholders involved to help develop India’s space ecosystem.

OneWeb In Process to Build Initial Constellation of 648 LEO Satellites

Bharti backed OneWeb is in process of building its initial constellation of 648 low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites. Out of the 648 satellites, the company has already sent 322 satellites into orbit. The satellite broadband company is expected to launch services in the UK, Canada, Alaska, and the Arctic.

The company plans to enter the Indian market by 2022. This is the same time when companies such as SpaceX owned Starlink and Amazon’s Project Juniper will try to enter the Indian market. The competition for providing the best satellite broadband services in India will be amongst these companies.

In India, OneWeb will take the help of ISRO in launching its satellites to space for providing high-speed broadband connectivity. OneWeb wants to partner with the existing telecom operators in the country and help them expand their network coverage in the country. As per comments from the company, OneWeb is looking to primarily focus on the B2B segment when it comes to India rather than the B2C segment. However, its competitor, Starlink is looking to focus on the B2C segment.