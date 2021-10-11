Indian Government Committed to Help Develop Telecom in Arunachal: MoS

The Indian government is totally committed to helping develop telecom in Arunachal Pradesh. The state is considered strategically important. The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, said that the central government is completely committed to developing telecommunications services in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an Arunachaltimes report, Chauhan has directed the senior officers of the state government to ensure that the Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) completes the installation of very-small-aperture-terminal (VSATs) within the timeline.

North East States in India Face Homogenous Connectivity Challenges

Chauhan is on a three-day visit to the state for reviewing the progress of the telecommunications sector. Chauhan said that connectivity is the most crucial need of the hour. Further, the MoS observed that the connectivity challenges faced by the northeastern states are homogenous in nature.

Chauhan promised that the centre would be reviewing the requirements for the development of communication in Arunachal Pradesh for proper planning.

Wangki Lowang, IT & Communication (IT&C) minister, thanked the government for approving the initiative to connect 980 villages with 1,683 4G mobile towers along with the approval for laying the optical fibre network in 600-gram panchayats under the BharatNet project.

Improvement of connectivity services in the northeastern states of India will certainly go a long way in helping the economy of the country. The government has been very focused on helping the telecom sector because it understands the need for connectivity to keep the country running.

During lockdowns, had there been no connectivity, citizens might have starved inside their homes for information and money. One of the major concerns for the government and telecom operators would be to connect rural India the same way as the urban cities. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) can take the upper hand and reach rural parts of the country faster than the private operators to ensure a strong 4G coverage.