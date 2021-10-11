Starlink Mobile App Helps You Do All This

Starlink, a global satellite broadband company, is planning to enter the Indian market very soon. The satcom company has a mobile application for both iOS and Android users. This mobile app is called “Starlink” and can be downloaded through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The application has a specific purpose of playing when it comes to the overall experience that a consumer gets when he/she purchases a Starlink connection. Here’s everything you can do with the Starlink Mobile application.

Starlink Mobile Application Will Help You Do All This

With the Starlink mobile application, you can identify the install location to ensure that the best quality of service is delivered to you. Then, the application can help users check for obstructions that can interfere with the service. Users can also set up their Starlink hardware with the ‘Starlink’ mobile app.

Verifying mobile connections also becomes a seamless process with the company’s mobile app. Here are a few more things that you can do with Starlink’s mobile app:

a) Access all the connectivity statistics.

b) Identify all the devices that are connected to your Starlink’s network connection.

c) Troubleshoot connectivity problems.

d) Contact support

The app is rated ‘3+’ in the Google Play Store. The listing shows that much recently, the Starlink application got support for ‘polish translations’. Its download size is 30.62MB, and it was last updated recently on September 13, 2021.

The latest version of the Starlink app is 2.0.11. It is worth noting that the app was released just a few months back, on April 26, 2021, in the Google Play Store. Since then, the app has seen more than 100K downloads.

The 1,071 reviews on the Google Play Store store have rated the app 3.7 stars out of 5 Stars. From the looks of it, the Starlink mobile app seems to be a very easy to use application, and it is something that will help the users enhance their experience of the company’s services.