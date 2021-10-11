Google Pixel Pass Might Come Bundled With Free Smartphone

The Google Pixel 6 series is going to launch very soon in the international markets. Google might be planning ‘Pixel Pass’ that could be a revolutionary way for getting a new smartphone. According to an Android Authority report, looking at a new retail leak, the existence of Pixel Pass service can be looked at. The leak has been shared by the YouTuber, M Brandon Lee, on Twitter. Lee said that Pixel Pass, a new subscription-based service from Google, might come to the users soon. This service could be very much like the Apple One service. Google has a suite of applications that it can offer to customers under one subscription. But Google might take it a notch higher than Apple and also bundle in a free Pixel smartphone.

Google Pixel Pass Leaked Details, Everything to Know

Lee shared the Pixel Pass details on Twitter with everyone. In the image the leakster shared, it can be seen that the Pixel Pass is a monthly subscription that will address the needs of mobile users. The subscription comprises a free Pixel phone along with key first-party services, which include Google One, Play Pass, YouTube Premium, and network coverage from Google Fi.

There’s no saying which device Google might bundle with the Pixel Pass. Further, its availability is also in the dark at the moment. The Pixel pass might be reserved for the countries that will get the Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel Pass surely sounds like a good subscription model for high-end smartphone companies to give their users a taste of what their hardware and software, along with other services, feel like for a very affordable cost. It is a model that is really good on paper and something that companies like Samsung can also offer. But only time will tell whether it is something that will prove to be a success for the search engine giant.