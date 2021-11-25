Broadband Plans from Major ISPs for Online Gamers

One of the fastest-growing industries in India is the gaming industry, and people are actually looking forward to making their careers in gaming. However, most competitive gaming or streaming requires a high-speed constant and stable internet. Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country offer various plans with amazing offers that could be suitable for anyone who is pursuing gaming on a larger scale or even just casually. Although users can get up to 1 Gbps of internet speed, it might not be necessary for every gamer; however, in this article, we are going to have a look at the 200 Mbps plans from the ISPs that best suit the people into online gaming.

The 200 Mbps Plan from Airtel

Airtel has revamped its plans and the service provided by them to attract users in an already very competitive market. With Airtel Xstream Fiber the users are in for a better, enhanced and faster daily broadband connection experience as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection. Airtel offers one of the fastest broadband connections, and users can get the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes subscriptions to OTT platforms, including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, along with Wynk Music. This is also among Airtel’s bestselling plan.

BSNL 200 Mbps Plan

The government-owned telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband provides exciting plans for its users who want to opt for 200 Mbps of internet speed. Customers can opt for Fibre Premium and Fibre Premium Plus which are the two 200 Mbps broadband plans offered by BSNL. The Fibre Premium comes at a cost of Rs 999 per month whereas Fibre Premium is available at Rs 1277 per month. Both these prices are exclusive of GST, and both these plans come with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB.

The Premium plan also offers a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar premium pack and users can enjoy 2 Mbps of internet speed after 3300GB. The Premium Plus plan, on the other hand, offers 15 Mbps of internet speed beyond 3300GB and also offers a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.

Tata Sky 200 Mbps Plan

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also offers exciting plans for its users who want access to 200 Mbps of internet speed. Tata Sky Broadband uses the Tata Sky fibernet technology to provide a faster and enhanced internet experience to the users. The one-month plan of Tata Sky broadband for 200 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,150 to users. This unlimited plan by Tata Sky has a FUP data limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB as well.

However, Tata Sky does not offer any OTT subscriptions on availing of its tariff plans. Users do get free installation by an expert and a free dual-band router. The other offers for the 200 Mbps plan include Rs 3,300 for 3 months, Rs 5,500 for six months, and Rs 10,200 for a year.

200 Mbps Plan by Excitel

Excitel uses its European technology to provide a high-speed and consistent internet connection for its users. It offers various plans according to the different needs of its consumers. The 200 Mbps plan from Excitel comes at different price tags and durations so as to cater to user convenience. The Fiber First from Excitel provides users with a 200 Mbps plan for a month at Rs 799.

Users can also access the plan for 3 months, 4 months, six months, nine months, and 12 months for Rs 732, Rs 572, Rs 545, Rs 471, and Rs 449 respectively. All these prices are on a monthly basis and are exclusive of taxes. Moreover, the plans from Excitel are truly unlimited and no FUP data limit is levied upon.