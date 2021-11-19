Tata Sky Broadband Plan to Look Out for

Tata Sky Broadband is a rapidly growing internet service provider (ISP). The company has made a lot of changes to its offerings in the last year. The speciality of Tata Sky Broadband is the kind of service the company promises to its customers. You can get internet plans with speeds ranging from 50 Mbps to 1 Gbps. So the company has something to offer to everyone. But today, we are going to talk about one of the plans from Tata Sky Broadband that is worth looking out for.

Tata Sky Broadband Plan You Must Pay Attention to

Tata Sky Broadband offers a 200 Mbps internet plan to the users. It is available with different validity configurations. This plan is there with one month, three months, six months, and 12 months validities.

For one month, Tata Sky Broadband will charge Rs 1150 for this plan, followed by Rs 3300 for three months, Rs 5550 for six months, and Rs 10200 for 12 months. On the purchase of three months plan, users will save around Rs 150; with the six months plan, they will save Rs 1350, and with the twelve months plan, users will save Rs 3600.

So this plan is special because of the price it is available for. Yes, there are ISPs such as Excitel and Airtel that offer their 200 Mbps plans for an even cheaper rate, but there’s not that big of a difference if you go for the long-term plans. Note that the price mentioned here does not include taxes. The final bill amount that will come to you will include 18% GST as well.

This plan offers 3.3TB fair-usage-policy (FUP) data every month. The company will provide a free dual-band Wi-Fi router to consumers. Further, there’s no security deposit involved. This plan from Tata Sky Broadband is certainly worth looking at.

There are more broadband plans on offer from Tata Sky Broadband that you can choose from.