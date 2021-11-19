Tata Sky Will Now Offer ABP Sanjha as FTA Channel

ABP Sanjha, which will now be available on Tata Sky, focuses deeply on issues that affect the Punjab region. The channel covers everything including social, economic, political, and sporting events.

Tata Sky

Tata Sky just announced that ABP Sanjha would be available on its platform as a free-to-air (FTA) channel. From today, subscribers of the platform who were keen on watching content from ABP Sanjha will be able to do so on Tata Sky’s platform. For the unaware, ABP Sanjha is a channel that is quite popular amongst the Punjabi-speaking community spread across the world. ABP Sanjha’s content is very focused on the Punjabiyat and Punjabis. It is worth noting that the channel was launched on the platform of Tata Sky on the auspicious day of Gurupurab.

ABP Sanjha Taken Lead in Providing Punjabi Viewers Exclusive Content

ABP Sanjha, which will now be available on Tata Sky, focuses deeply on issues that affect the Punjab region. The channel covers everything, including social, economic, political, and sporting events.

The channel’s digital site receives 11.1 million monthly page views. This is because of its unique and unrivalled local news coverage. Further, ABP Sanjha also has 1.39 million subscribers on its YouTube channel and 1.1 million likes on its Facebook page.

Mr Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said the debut on the platform of Tata Sky is a big leap for a brand such as ABP Sanjha, which already has a strong, loyal base on MX Player, JioTV, ZEE5, and Amazon Fire TV.

This will not just help ABP network but also boost the attraction for Tata Sky amongst the Punjabi community. Note that Tata Sky is already servicing 7 lakh homes in Punjab. The Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform already has over 14% market share in the state, followed by a 12% market share of Airtel Digital TV.

The channel has been added on the platform of Tata Sky just ahead of the assembly election’s in Punjab next year. It will ensure that people are delivered the information accurately and in time.

