Jio Users Can Stream India vs England 2021 Tour For Free With JioTV

Reliance Jio, the number one telecom operator of the country, offers a live TV app called ‘JioTV’. Using this live TV app, Jio users can stream India vs England 2021 tour online. It is worth noting that there are no underlying charges or any subscription fee for the same that users will have to pay. All the matches from the series will be available on the JioTV app for free for the Jio users. If you are a Jio user and don’t have the application installed on your device, you can download it from the Google Play Store (Android) or App Store (iOS) — more details on the story ahead.

Everything Related to the Tour to be Telecasted Live for Free for JioTV Users

Every highlight and every show related to the India vs England 2021 tour will be telecasted live on the JioTV app for free. Jio users can find the select channels which have the right to telecast the series and stream the series on them. There will be multiple channels streaming the tour in different languages.

There is another way users can stream the series, and that is by getting a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription from one of the Jio plans. Jio users can select from the multiple postpaid or prepaid plans on offer which come with Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit.

The streaming will be available in high-definition (HD) quality in both JioTV and Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The subscription fee of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP normally is Rs 399 for a whole year. You can get it without subscribing to one of the Jio plans offering the benefit as well.

The England tour of India 2021 has only started with England taking a lead of 1 win in the first test match at Chennai. The tour will finish on March 28, 2021, with multiple ODI and T20 matches on the schedule. Jio users can watch the complete tour for free on the JioTV app.