BSNL Data Packs 2021: List of All Prepaid Data Recharges With Validity and Prices

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering various types of prepaid plans such as unlimited combo plans, voice-only plans, SMS packs and data-only packs. There’s no doubt that BSNL has some of the best unlimited combo prepaid plans in the industry, but customers may exhaust daily data benefit very frequently. This is where the BSNL data plans come into the picture as they start at just Rs 16. The BSNL Data Packs in question are STV 16, STV 57, STV 98, STV 151, STV 198, STV 251 and STV 998. The telco’s STV 998 is probably the best data plan available in the industry as it comes with 3GB data per day for a period of 240 days. Continue reading to know more about these prepaid plans in detail.

Data STV/Data Plan Total Data Benefit Validity STV 16 2GB 1 Day STV 57 10GB+ZING 10 Days STV 98 2GB per Day+Eros Now 22 Days STV 151 40GB+ZING 28 Days STV 198 2GB per Day+ZING 54 Days STV 251 70GB+ZING 28 Days STV 998 3GB per Day+ZING 240 Days

STV 16 BSNL Data Pack

Starting with STV 16, this plan offers a user 2GB of data with one-day validity. It can be recharged on top of any prepaid plan as the data benefit can not be carry forwarded and expires after 24 hours of recharge.

STV 57 BSNL Data Pack

For those who want a little bit more validity, they can choose the STV 57 because it offers 10GB of data along with free ZING subscription for ten days.

STV 98 BSNL Data Pack

The BSNL STV 98 Data Pack comes with 2GB data per day for 22 days. In addition to the usual data benefit, customers also get free access to Eros Now and after FUP speeds of 40 Kbps.

STV 151 BSNL Data Pack

The STV 98 offers daily data benefit, but the STV 151 deviates from that trend because it offers a fixed amount of data: 40GB for a period of 28 days. And yes, customers also get free access to ZING subscription.

STV 198 BSNL Data Pack

The BSNL STV 198 Data Pack is basically the same STV 98 with increased validity of 54 days. And yes, this pack also offers unlimited data with an after FUP speeds of 40 Kbps that will be sufficient for sending and receiving WhatsApp images. In some circles, BSNL is also offering ZING subscription with this prepaid plan.

STV 251 BSNL Data Pack

Introducing during the pandemic, the STV 251 from BSNL offers a decent 70GB of data benefit for 28 days. Unlike private telcos, BSNL is offering 20GB of extra data with its STV 251. This pack also bundles ZING subscription at no extra cost.

STV 998 BSNL Data Pack

Last on the list is the STV 998 which is probably the best data pack available on BSNL’s network. This comes with 3GB of data per day for a whopping 240 days. However, BSNL says this plan is valid only till March 23, 2021. We hope the telco extends the availability of this plan for another 90 days.