Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Seen in a YouTube Video With Tiny Secondary Screen on the Back

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will likely be the second smartphone in the Mi 11 series that went global recently. The Chinese company is rumoured to launch the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra smartphones in the coming months. Similar to the Mi 11, the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra will also be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is now spotted in a YouTube video revealing the design and a unique tiny screen on the rear side. The video was originally posted by Tech Buff PH channel on YouTube, however, it was taken down. XDA Developers managed to grab a few images from the YouTube video. Key takeaways from the video include a triple camera setup with massive camera bump, 120X zoom, 6.8-inch OLED display and a tiny secondary screen on the rear sitting beside the primary lens.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Coming Soon: Everything You Need to Know

The video suggests the Mi 11 Ultra will have a triple camera setup on the back. As you can see in the images, there’s a massive camera bump that houses two large sensors; The XDA report says the Mi 11 Ultra will have a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Xiaomi seems to be adding 120X zoom capabilities to the Mi 11 Ultra. This is an expected feature as the Mi 10 Ultra also offered 120X zoom feature.

The video also showed the Mi 11 Ultra would have a tiny display beside the primary lens on the back. It is a very tiny display probably of around 1.5-inch in size, but the detailed specifications are not available as of this writing. The tiny screen size is similar to the display of the Mi Smart Band 5 and might display notifications alongside coming in handy while shooting selfies. The phone also said to sport a 20MP selfie snapper.

Other specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra include a massive 6.8-inch quad-curved OLED WQHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate. Internally, it will have the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and might have up to 16GB of RAM since it will be Xiaomi’s top-of-the-line device. The handset is rumoured to have a 67W fast charging, 5000mAh battery and also 67W wireless charging.

The launch date of the Mi 11 Ultra is unknown at the moment, but it is expected to happen in the next two-three months.