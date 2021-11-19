MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G Chipset Launched for Premium Android Smartphones

The chipmaker MediaTek announced a new chipset - the Dimensity 9000 5G on Thursday. The company believes that this new chipset will be used by premium Android smartphones, which is a segment dominated by Qualcomm as of now. The Hsinchu, the Taiwanese company stated that the new Dimensity 9000 chip will be the first one in the world to use the N4 chipmaking process of its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s. With this, the chips will be both smaller and faster, it added.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G Chip

Besides this, MediaTek will be the first smartphone chip to use a powerful new computing core from Arm - the Cortex X2. Currently, only three chip makers in the world made 5G smartphone chipsets - MediaTek Qualcomm and Samsung Electronics. The fourth major player in this segment that is making its own phones is Huawei and it was forced out of the US market.

Huawei’s exit from the market has set a scramble by the Android smartphone makers and let them capture the share that was held by the Chinese brand. Already, MediaTek counts many contenders for this market share including Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo that use its chips for their devices. However, these brands use its chips only for their low-end and mid-range smartphones and use only the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips for their high-end devices.

The chief financial officer at MediaTek, David Ku, stated that the newly launched Dimensity 9000 chip, which is touted to be the first of its class will be aimed at luring customers who like to use its offerings in their flagship devices.

In a statement to Reuters, Ku stated that they need to have a strong army to enter this premium segment. Also, he added that one product is not enough and that the launch of the Dimensity 9000 5G is just a starting point. Notably, MediaTek hit $10 billion in revenue last year for the first time. With the launch of new chipsets, the company eyes to reach a revenue of $17 billion this year. Given that the 4G chips were sold for $10, the 5G chips are expected to sell for $30 or $50.