Tata Sky Broadband Top Three Plans for Businesses

Tata Sky is one of the leading broadband service providers in the country. The company has been offering the FTTH service in the country under the name Tata Sky Broadband. These plans offer broadband speeds of up to 1 Gbps. While there are other broadband service providers that offer relatively more affordable plans, the quality of service that is offered by Tata Sky Broadband is always high. Let’s take a look at the plans offered by the service provider from for businesses from here.

Tata Sky Broadband 1 Gbps Plan

Tata Sky Broadband 1 Gbps plan is priced at Rs 3,600 per month. The plan comes with benefits including unlimited data, unlimited landline calls, and free installation. Also, the service provider offers a dual-band router bundled with this plan. When you choose the plan for higher validity periods such as three months, you will get it for Rs 10,800. With the six months and 12 months subscription plans, you will get considerable discounts and it will cost Rs 19,800 and Rs 36,000 respectively.

Tata Sky Broadband 500 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky Broadband 500 Mbps plan costs Rs 2,300 on a monthly basis. The plan comes with benefits such as unlimited data at 500 Mbps, unlimited landline calls, and free installation of the service. Also, the service provider offers a dual-band router bundled with this plan. When you choose the plan for higher validity periods to save money.  There is a three months plan that helps you save Rs 6,900. With the six months and 12 months subscription plans, you will get considerable discounts and it will cost Rs 12,900 and Rs 24,600 respectively.

Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 1,500 per month. The plan comes with benefits including unlimited data, unlimited landline calls, and free installation. Also, the service provider offers a dual-band router bundled with this plan. When you choose the plan for higher validity periods such as three months, you will get it for Rs 4,500. With the six months and 12 months subscription plans, you will get considerable discounts and it will cost Rs 8,400 and Rs 15,600 respectively.

All of the above-mentioned broadband plans are offered with 3.3TB monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data.

