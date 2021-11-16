Vodafone Idea Trumps Jio in One Prepaid Plan Category

In many ways, while Vodafone Idea’s (Vi) prepaid plans are a tad bit expensive than Jio and Airtel’s offerings, you can’t deny the benefits they come with are really good. Vodafone Idea knows how to stand out with its prepaid plans and that too how to do it in style. There’s a prepaid plan in the telco’s arsenal that trumps Jio’s offering badly. So much so that Jio’s plan looks insignificant in front of Vi’s prepaid plan.

Before we go ahead and check out the details of the concerned prepaid plan, there’s one thing that you should know. While Vi’s prepaid plan is better in terms of benefits offered, Jio’s prepaid plan is way better if you are looking for a wider 4G coverage throughout the country. The major problem with Vodafone Idea is not that it doesn’t provide users with great offers but that the telco doesn’t have the kind of 4G coverage its competitor does.

That said, let’s move on to the prepaid plan that we are talking about.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan That’s Way Better than Jio’s

Vodafone Idea offers a plethora of prepaid plans, and so does Jio. However, there’s one plan offered by both the telcos that’s almost the same. Both Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio offer a 3GB daily data plan for 84 days. This plan is built for heavy data users or for people who are relying on 4G networks to work from their homes.

But when you compare the benefits, Vodafone Idea’s 3GB daily data plan for 84 days is just a much better value option than Jio’s same offering. This is because of multiple reasons. First, Vi’s plan is cheaper and second; Vi offers much more benefits than Jio. Here’s a breakdown of both the plans so that you can understand them better.

Vodafone Idea 3GB Daily Data Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its 3GB daily data plan with 84 days of service validity for Rs 901. With this plan, the telco offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. But on top of that, users are also going to receive 48GB of bonus data from the company. Further, this plan is bundled with the two unique offers of Vi, which are - Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night. There’s also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV offered to the users. But wait, that’s not all. There’s another major OTT benefit of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan offered to the users for one year. Now let’s take a look at what Jio is offering in the same domain.

Reliance Jio 3GB Daily Data Plan

Reliance Jio offers its 3GB daily data plan with 84 days of service validity for Rs 999. The basic benefits are the same - unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There’s no bonus data offered, and there are no benefits like Weekend Data Rollover or Binge All Night with this plan. Further, there is no major OTT benefit included except subscriptions to a few of the Jio apps.

Looking at this, it can be safely said that Vodafone Idea has managed to comfortably beat the 3GB daily data plan of Reliance Jio.