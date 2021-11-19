Starlink Makes a Move in India, Starts Hiring



Starlink, a satellite communications company owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX is looking to hire full-time employees in India. There are two job titles available in India - a) Director of Rural Transformation, and b) Executive Assistant. Sanjay Bhargava, India Head for Starlink shared about the available jobs in a LinkedIn post. People interested in taking the jobs have to apply for it through the website of SpaceX. The link is available on the post shared by Sanjay Bhargava in LinkedIn.

Bhargava has asked interested applicants not to send resumes to him personally but to apply for the job through the link mentioned above.

“The executive assistant position is not a chief of staff position and the Director Rural Transformation has to be technical as well. Another small step towards catalyzing and accelerating transformation starting with Rural India,” Bhargava added.

Further, Bhargava has confirmed that there will be more jobs available in the future, but not until the company is commercially licensed.

The complete details of the job requirements are mentioned on the website of the company. There are eligibility criteria and additional requirements that the applicants will have to meet.

Links for Job Application in Starlink

If you want to apply for the ‘Director of Rural Transformation’ or apply for the ‘Executive Assistant’ post, go to this link shared by Sanjay Bhargava on his LinkedIn post. Those links contain all the details about the job and will also allow people to apply for the job directly.

Starlink is planning to start providing services in India in 2022. The company is yet to receive regulatory approvals to do so, but that shouldn’t take a lot of time now. The satcom sector is going to add to the economy of the country and companies such as Starlink, OneWeb, and more will bring more jobs for the people of India.