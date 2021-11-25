Vodafone Idea Introduces Data Delights for Prepaid Customers

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new offer for prepaid customers called ‘Data Delights’. The offer is visible on the website of the telco. Under the terms and conditions of the Data Delights offer, it is mentioned that users will get 2GB of backup data from the company without any additional cost every calendar month. The ‘Data Delights’ offer is applicable on select prepaid plans. This backup data can be activated by an eligible customer by calling 121249 (toll-free) and can be claimed by dealing 1. In case the customer is ineligible to receive the data, the reason will be played out for him/her.

Further, the backup data can also be claimed by the user through the Vi Mobile app.

Vodafone Idea ‘Data Delights’ Offer Terms and Conditions

As mentioned above, Vodafone Idea ‘Data Delights’ offer will offer customers 2GB of backup data. This data will be offered on select unlimited data prepaid plans which are - Rs 299, Rs 479, Rs 501, Rs 901, Rs 719, Rs 475, Rs 359, Rs 539, Rs 839, Rs 2899, Rs 409, Rs 1449, Rs 701, Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 3099.

Note that the 2GB data offered by the company will be offered in two tranches as 1GB for two days. This data can be used till midnight on the same day it has been activated. Once the validity of the unlimited data pack is over, uses will not be able to claim the emergency data anymore.

The offer was introduced by the telco on October 22, 2021. This is a new offer from the company that will certainly make users quite happy as they won’t have to recharge with 4G data vouchers in case they need emergency data for short-term use. It would have been good if the emergency data benefit was offered by Vi on every plan as it would have meant plans which are primarily made for voice call users (meaning plans that offer less data) would also be secure for users in case they need backup data.