Vodafone Idea Introduces Data Delights for Prepaid Customers

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 2

The offer was introduced by the telco on October 22, 2021. Data Delights is a new offer from Vodafone Idea that will certainly make users quite happy as they won’t have to recharge with 4G data vouchers for short-term use.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has introduced a new offer for prepaid customers called ‘Data Delights’.
  • Vodafone Idea ‘Data Delights’ offer will offer customers 2GB backup data.
  • This data will be offered on select unlimited data prepaid plans.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea has introduced a new offer for prepaid customers called ‘Data Delights’. The offer is visible on the website of the telco. Under the terms and conditions of the Data Delights offer, it is mentioned that users will get 2GB of backup data from the company without any additional cost every calendar month. The ‘Data Delights’ offer is applicable on select prepaid plans. This backup data can be activated by an eligible customer by calling 121249 (toll-free) and can be claimed by dealing 1. In case the customer is ineligible to receive the data, the reason will be played out for him/her.

Further, the backup data can also be claimed by the user through the Vi Mobile app.

Vodafone Idea ‘Data Delights’ Offer Terms and Conditions

As mentioned above, Vodafone Idea ‘Data Delights’ offer will offer customers 2GB of backup data. This data will be offered on select unlimited data prepaid plans which are - Rs 299, Rs 479, Rs 501, Rs 901, Rs 719, Rs 475, Rs 359, Rs 539, Rs 839, Rs 2899, Rs 409, Rs 1449, Rs 701, Rs 599, Rs 399, and Rs 3099.

Note that the 2GB data offered by the company will be offered in two tranches as 1GB for two days. This data can be used till midnight on the same day it has been activated. Once the validity of the unlimited data pack is over, uses will not be able to claim the emergency data anymore.

The offer was introduced by the telco on October 22, 2021. This is a new offer from the company that will certainly make users quite happy as they won’t have to recharge with 4G data vouchers in case they need emergency data for short-term use. It would have been good if the emergency data benefit was offered by Vi on every plan as it would have meant plans which are primarily made for voice call users (meaning plans that offer less data) would also be secure for users in case they need backup data.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

Vodafone Idea Introduces Data Delights for Prepaid Customers

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments