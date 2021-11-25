ACT Upgrades Benefits of Broadband Plan Without Increasing Price

Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Fibernet, one of the well-known fiber internet service providers (ISPs) in India, has upgraded the benefits of its base broadband plan without any hike in price. Earlier, if you were looking for an entry-level broadband plan from ACT in Coimbatore, one of the best options was the ACT Basic which offered 50 Mbps speed with 1000GB of data every month. However, this plan has been made sweeter by the company with a hike in speed and data offered without changing the price.

ACT Basic Plan Receives Upgradation in Benefits

ACT Basic plan in Coimbatore has been upgraded to offer more speed and high fair-usage-policy (FUP) data. As mentioned above, the ACT Basic plan used to offer users 50 Mbps of speed with 1000GB of data every month. Its cost was Rs 625 per month (without taxes).

However, now, ACT will offer 60 Mbps of speed with 1250GB of monthly FUP data for Rs 625 with the ACT Basic plan. The change was recently made by the company. Once the FUP data is completely consumed, users will be offered data at 512 Kbps speeds. There are multiple additional benefits which include a free one month trial of Epic On, ACT Shield starting at Rs 49 per month, Hungama at a reduced monthly fee of Rs 99, ACT Stream TV 4K at Rs 199 per month only, and more.

It is worth noting that very few major ISPs in India offer a 60 Mbps broadband plan. But this plan is priced just how much a 60 Mbps plan should be. However, with taxes, the total price of the plan would become Rs 737.5, which is still a considerable price to pay. Strong alternatives could be the Rs 699 broadband plans from JioFiber and Excitel, as both offer 100 Mbps speeds which is much faster than 60 Mbps and only costs a little more.