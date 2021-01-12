Bharti Airtel Rs 1,599 Postpaid Plan: Unlimited Data, 10% Off on IR Packs and More

Bharti Airtel has been the de-facto postpaid operator for several customers, thanks to some decent plans the telco has been providing for years. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 399 similar to the Jio Postpaid Plus plans and they go all the way up to Rs 1,599. Bharti Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan is one of the best premium postpaid plan available right now because of benefits like unlimited data (capped at 500GB per month), 10% discount on international roaming plans and a slew of other benefits. Besides, the high-end postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel also offers a free add-on connection worth Rs 249 every month. However, it is not part of Airtel Family postpaid plans such as Rs 749 and Rs 999. Continue reading to know more about the Bharti Airtel Rs 1,599 postpaid plan in detail.

Bharti Airtel Rs 1,599 Postpaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

The Rs 1,599 postpaid plan from Bharti Airtel offers standard benefits like unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 100 SMSes per day and 500GB monthly data with rollover up to 200GB. Users will be charged at 2paise/MB after the consumption of allocated 500GB. Keeping the basic benefits aside, users will also get 200 ISD minutes every month along with a 10% discount on all the international roaming plans.

Airtel international roaming postpaid plans start at just Rs 499 and customers on Rs 1,599 postpaid plan will enjoy a 10% discount on all the IR packs of Bharti Airtel. Lastly, Bharti Airtel is also offering other Airtel Thanks rewards such as Amazon Prime membership for one year, handset protection, Shaw Academy lifetime access, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, Wynk Music subscription with unlimited song downloads option and Juggernaut Books membership.

The telco also says beyond the consumption of allocated freebies, add-ons will be chargeable at Rs 249 for a regular connection with benefits of unlimited calling, 10GB data and 100 SMSes per day, and Rs 99 for an only data SIM connection. As noted, the Rs 1,599 Airtel postpaid plan offers one regular add-on, so the plan covers two postpaid connections.

The Rs 1,599 Airtel postpaid plan does not offer OTT subscriptions like Netflix Mobile or Disney+ Hotstar VIP, however, for heavy data users, it is a recommended plan. Every Rs 1,599 Airtel postpaid plan user can have up to 700GB every month for the usage which is entirely worth the money if Airtel offers decent 4G coverage in your area.