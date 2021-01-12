PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update With Famas Rifle and Power Armour Mode Released

PUBG Mobile is getting a new major update with version number 1.2, and it brings a ton of new features to both Android and iOS platforms. PUBG Mobile 1.2 is being rolled out now; The update requires 615MB of storage space on Android devices and the iOS version requires 1.5GB of space. PUBG Mobile confirmed that the servers would not be taken offline for this update. The update brings new Runic Power Gameplay, Famas assault rifle that uses 5.56mm ammo, Power Armour Mode, new Metro Royale: Honor chapter, and a ton of basic performance and security improvements. Since PUBG Mobile has been pulled down from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India, players will not be able to download the game. Do make a note that it is an app store update and not an in-game update. Continue reading to know more about PUBG Mobile 1.2 in detail.

PUBG Mobile 1.2 Update: Everything You Need to Know

The first major feature being added to PUBG Mobile is ‘Runic Power Gameplay.’ The official patch notes state that runes from another world will have three special powers with them. Players will have to choose the power that suits them and collect rune fragments to aid in the fight to become the final winner on the battlefield. The Runic Power Gameplay will only be available in the popular Erangel map.

The next major feature added by PUBG Mobile is ‘Power Armour Mode’ on Livik map. Players will have to bring their own nanocrystals and an armour blueprint to the Matrix base to create their own Power Armour. The game will present every player two additional chances to respawn at research stations. It seems like an interesting mode similar to Payload Mode that was added to the game last year.

PUBG Mobile is getting a new assault rifle named Famas. The new AR uses 5.56mm ammo and can be loaded with 25 rounds. It is said to have the fastest fire rate among rifles and can be used in close range firefights. That said, the new assault rifle will appear only in the Livik Classic Battle Royale map. Last major feature added with PUBG Mobile 1.2 update is Metro Royale: Honor chapter that will reset the current rankings and inventory in Metro Royale.

Besides, PUBG Mobile has made a lot of improvements to the game. The patch notes confirmed that the company has improved the power consumption of high-end iOS devices so that the devices are less likely to overheat because of the game. Also, Android users can finally download the initial game pack in the background.

Lastly, the PUBG Mobile 1.2 will also set the stage for Royale Pass Season 17: Runic Power that will begin on January 19 and ends on March 21.