Oppo Find X3 Lite Could Be a Rebranded Version of Reno 5 5G

The Oppo Find X3 Lite is now rumoured to be just a rebranded version of the Oppo Reno 5 5G launched in China recently. Oppo launched the Reno 5 5G and the Reno 5 Pro 5G in its homeland last month, and it even confirmed the latter would launch in India on January 18. A flagship smartphone part of the Reno 5 5G series aka the Reno 5 Pro+ also launched in the Chinese market. Next up, Oppo is said to launch the flagship Find X3 series. Like last year, the Find X3 series will likely have three smartphones- the standard Oppo Find X3, a premium Find X3 Pro and the affordable Find X3 Lite. Popular leakster Evan Blass now claims the Oppo Reno 5 5G will be rebranded as the Find X3 Lite in global markets.

Oppo Find X3 Lite: What You Need to Know

The Reno 5 5G is a mid-range smartphone and it does not have the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Since the company is planning to rebrand the Reno 5 5G as the Find X3 Lite, there will be some branding changes. Blass says the Find X3 Lite will have an Oppo logo on the back instead of the Reno Glow logo. Having said that, the tipster reveals there will not be any major changes to the hardware.

Talking about the specifications of the Reno 5 5G, it rocks a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. There’s a punch-hole cutout that houses the 32MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset rocks an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo has added a 4300mAh battery along with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging support to the Reno 5 5G. Cameras on the smartphone include a 64MP primary shooter on the back that works in tandem with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The Find X3 Lite will likely launch in three colour options- Starry Black, Azure Blue and Galactic Silver. This could be the reason why Oppo is not launching the Reno 5 5G in India and going directly with the Reno 5 Pro 5G. The Find X3 series will likely debut in March right before the OnePlus 9 series. All the three phones part of the Find X3 series will likely launch in India, but nothing is confirmed for now.