iQOO 7 With Snapdragon 888 5G, 120W Fast Charging and Android 11 Goes Official

iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, has launched a new smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Dubbed as the iQOO 7, it is the second phone in the world to launch with the flagship SoC after the Xiaomi Mi 11. The company has announced the iQOO 7 at an event in China. Multiple certification websites also point out that the iQOO 7 will launch in global markets, including India. For the unaware, iQOO made its debut in India last year with the iQOO 3 and it is still the cheapest phone in the country with Snapdragon 865 chipset. Since then, we did not hear from iQOO and the next handset to launch in India might be the iQOO 7 as a successor to the iQOO 3. Key specifications of the iQOO 7 include 120W fast charging, 120Hz refresh rate screen and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

iQOO 7: Specifications and Features

The iQOO 7 is a flagship smartphone without many compromises. The handset flaunts a 6.62-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. At the heart of the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, clubbed with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is a dual-SIM smartphone and runs Android 11-based OriginOS out of the box. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone boasts a 48MP triple camera setup on the back. There’s a 48MP primary lens on the back with f/1.79 aperture that’s accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree field-of-view and a 13MP sensor with 2X optical zoom and 20X digital zoom capabilities. To the front, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper.

iQOO also confirmed the presence of stereo speakers, CS43131 amp and Hi-Fi audio. Connectivity options on the iQOO 7 include 5G, 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The iQOO 7 measures 162.2x 75.8x 8.7mm and weighs 209.5 grams. Lastly, the handset is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support that’s capable of taking the device from 0% to 100% in just 15 minutes.

iQOO 7: Pricing and Availability

iQOO has launched two variants of the iQOO 7 in China. The first one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs 3798 Yuan (approx. Rs 43,000), whereas the 12GB+256GB model costs 4198 Yuan (approx. Rs 47,600). The first sale of the iQOO 7 will be on January 15 in China. iQOO also confirmed that the iQOO 7 Pro will be launched in the coming weeks.