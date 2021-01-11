Poco Gets Ahead of OnePlus and Realme, Emerges as 3rd Largest Online Smartphone Brand

Poco got separated from Xiaomi back in early 2020. Since then, the company has launched multiple rebadged smartphones of Xiaomi. The smartphone maker has become the third-largest online smartphone brand in India. As per a Counterpoint Research report, out of every three smartphones sold, two of them were from Poco. The two smartphones which saw the highest demand from Poco were Poco C3 and Poco M2. Thus Poco has left behind big smartphone brands such as Realme and OnePlus. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the story.

Poco to Continue Delivering Powerful Smartphones in Entry-Level Segment

The maximum sales for Poco were driven by Poco M2 and Poco C3. It is a big feat for the smartphone maker as it hasn’t been long since it became an independent brand. As per a Counterpoint Research Smartphone Monthly Model Tracker 2020 November report, Poco emerged as the third-largest online smartphone brand in India.

The top two online-smartphone brands remain Xiaomi and Samsung. But the interesting thing was that Poco left behind big market players such as Realme and OnePlus. Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India said that that Poco has become the third-largest online smartphone player in the market in a span of just 10 months. He further added that the company sold over a million smartphones in the first week of Big Billion Day sale on Flipkart.

Sharma said that the company will continue delivering the best proposition deals with smartphones in 2021 as well. He further said that Poco’s brand philosophy of ‘Everything you need and everything you don’t’ has delivered great results for the company.

Shilpi Jain noted that Poco is gaining momentum in the Indian smartphone market with smartphones such as Poco C3 and Poco M2 driving most of the growth. According to Jain, it is because of features such as 5,000mAh battery and powerful gaming processors at a low-cost, the company has been successful in enticing people to buy its smartphones.

It is worthy to note that in Q3 of 2020, Poco gained the fourth position in online smartphone shipments. But in November 2020, it came up to the 3rd position.

For the unaware, Poco recently reduced the prices of Poco M2 and Poco C3. The Poco M2 is available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 for the 6GB+64GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant. The Poco C3 is available for a discounted price of Rs 8,499 for its 4GB+64GB variant.