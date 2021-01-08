Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Launched, to Support Stylus and More

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Chromebook 2 in the CES 2021. The laptop is light in weight and comes with notable upgrades over its predecessor Galaxy Chromebook. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 will come in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB which will be further expandable with the help of a microSD card. There is a significant upgrade in the display of the laptop and the highlight of the Chromebook 2 is that it supports Universal Stylus Initiative (USI). Keep reading ahead to find out more about the specifications and exciting price of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will come with 13.3-inch full-HD QLED display and touch support. Under the hood, the laptop will either be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i3-10110U or the Intel Celeron 5205U processor.

The chipset will be coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and UHD graphics. Like mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will come in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB which would be expandable with a microSD card.

In the sound department, Samsung has installed 5W stereo speakers in the laptop which support Smart AMP claimed to produce 178% louder sound when compared to an average audio amplifier.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be able to support a stylus. More specifically, the display of the laptop can handle a pressure sensitivity of up to 4,096 levels. It has a standard 720p HD webcam installed and comes with a backlit lattice keyboard.

Further, the laptop packs a 45.5WHr capacity battery. As for the connectivity, the laptop comes with standard options support such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm audio jack, and two USB-C ports. The Chromebook 2 will run on Google’s Chrome OS with access for Google Play Store.

What’s really remarkable about the Chromebook 2 is its weight. It is very light and weighs 1.23KG only but it measures 304.9×203.2×13.9mm which is actually more when compared with its predecessor. Even so, the laptop is lighter than most of the other laptops out there. Further, the QLED display and the pricing of the laptop makes it a compelling deal.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Price

The price of the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will start at $549.99 (approximately Rs 40,300) for its base model which is very low when compared with its first-generation model. The Galaxy Chromebook debuted in the market for $999.99 (approximately Rs 73,300). It will be available in two different colours namely ‘Mercury Gray’ and ‘Fiesta Red’.