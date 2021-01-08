Bharti Airtel 4G Subscriber Additions Likely to Hit 10 Million



Bharti Airtel, the second largest wireless operator in India is set to “outperform yet again,” ICICI Securities said in a report on Friday. In its report, ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank said that Airtel will register “strong” user additions in the third quarter of the current financial year. The firm said that the “strong” user additions will aid the operator to record a 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase in mobile revenues. In the same period, ICICI Securities said that Vodafone Idea will register a 1.1% increase in mobile revenues.

Airtel Set to Record 10 Million 4G Subscriber Additions

ICICI Securities said that the Airtel subscriber base is “likely to grow” by nine million in the third quarter of the current financial year. Similarly, the firm said that Vodafone Idea, the third largest wireless operator in India is set to record a three million dip in its user base in the same period.

“VIL has seen deceleration in its subs decline, and we expect its subs base to stabilise in Q4FY21,” ICICI Securities said in its report. “Bharti should benefit from rise in MNP, which should also drive higher revenue growth.”

The firm also highlighted that it is factoring in 0.1% increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) for Airtel and 3% increase in ARPU for Vodafone Idea in Q3FY21.

“The rise for VIL is optically higher on exit of low ARPU subs,” ICICI Securities said in its report.

ICICI Securities said that it expects Airtel to register 10 million data subscribers in the third quarter of the current financial year. In the same period, ICICI Securities said that it sees Vodafone Idea to register two million subscriber additions.

“Bharti would also show continued traction in 4G subs addition (10mn) and grab higher market share,” ICICI Securities said in its report.

Vodafone Idea Lost Mostly Low ARPU Users

ICICI Securities said that Airtel India revenues are set to increase 1.8% QoQ to Rs 192 billion in the third quarter of the current financial year translating to 21% increase year-over-year (YoY). The firm highlights that the Airtel revenues will largely be driven by the mobile segment with the division recording a 5% QoQ and 30% YoY growth.

Further, ICICI Securities said that Vodafone Idea revenues are likely to increase by 1.1% QoQ to Rs 109 billion in the third quarter of the current financial year. The firm said that the “continued loss” of subscribers will result in Vodafone Idea registering lower increase in revenues with the user base tipped to “start growing from Q4 itself.”

“ARPU is estimated to increase 3% QoQ as most of the lost subs were in the low-ARPU bucket,” ICICI Securities said in its report.