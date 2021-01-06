Poco M2, Poco C3 New Reduced Price for India, All to Know

Two of the Poco devices, namely Poco M2 and Poco C3, have received price cuts in the Indian market. The Poco M2 has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 on its low-end model whereas there is a price cut of Rs 1,500 on its top-end variant. A thing worth noting here is that only the top-end variant of Poco C3 has received a price cut. On the other hand, both the variants of the Poco M2 have received permanent price cuts. Keep reading ahead to find out the new price of these devices.

Poco M2 and Poco C3 New Prices

The Poco M2 sells in two variants in India – 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. The base variant of the device is now available at a reduced price of Rs 9,999 while the higher variant is available at a new price of Rs 10,999. The older price of Poco M2’s low-end variant was Rs 10,999, and the high-end variant was Rs 12,499.

Coming to the Poco C3, it also has two variants – 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Only the high-end variant has got a price cut of Rs 500 and is now available for Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 8,999 (earlier price).

Poco M2 Specifications

Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display. Under the hood is MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. The device comes with a quad-camera setup where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP sensor at the front. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and an 18W fast-charging brick in the box.

Poco C3 Specifications

Poco C3 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD screen. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the device can be expanded up to 512GB with the help of a microSD card. There is a triple camera setup at the rear of the device where the primary lens is a 13MP sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the device comes with a 5MP sensor. Poco C3 packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W fast-charging brick in the box.