ACT, Airtel, Hathway and Excitel Noteworthy Broadband Plans

ACT Fibernet, Bharti Airtel, Hathway, and Excitel are a few of the top broadband service providers in India. The role of internet service providers (ISPs) has evolved in the last few years because of the cultural shift to working from home. While the offices are reopening, people have become used to the high-speed internet, and they wouldn’t want to degrade their internet experience with slow plans now. So here are some of the noteworthy broadband plans from ACT, Airtel, Hathway, and Excitel for you to consider.

ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans That are Worth It

If you live in Bengaluru, you can go for the Rs 549, Rs 710, and Rs 985 broadband plans from ACT Fibernet. The three plans offer 40 Mbps, 75 Mbps, and 100 Mbps speeds, respectively. The Rs 549 plan offers 500GB of data, Rs 710 plan offers 750GB of data, and Rs 985 plan offers 1000GB or 1TB of data. There are additional benefits included, but nothing too major or attractive.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Broadband Plans You Can Get Today

You can go for the Rs 499, Rs 799, and Rs 999 broadband plans if you are thinking about getting service from Airtel Xstream Fiber. The three plans offer 40 Mbps, 100 Mbps, and 200 Mbps speeds. All these plans come with 3.3TB monthly data, and the Rs 999 plan also comes with over-the-top (OTT) benefits which include a free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for one year. There are Airtel Thanks benefits included as well.

Hathway Broadband Plans for You to Consider

If you live in Mumbai, you can get the 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, and 200 Mbps broadband plans from Hathway. You can purchase these plans for a minimum of three months that will cost you Rs 2247, Rs 2697, and Rs 2997. All the plans mentioned here come with unlimited data, but there’s a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit that’s unknown at the moment.

Excitel Noteworthy Broadband Plans

Excitel offers users 100 Mbps, 200 Mbps, and 300 Mbps speed plans. These plans cost Rs 699, Rs 799, and Rs 899 if purchased on a monthly basis. There is no FUP limit, and all the plans come with truly unlimited data. Customers will have to pay a Rs 2,000 security deposit which is refundable as well for the ONT equipment provided by the company.

Note that neither of the plans mentioned above includes GST in their price. So at the time of the final billing, you will have to pay an additional 18% GST on the plan’s price. Looking at the cost to benefits ratio, it is very clear that Airtel and Excitel are leading the way. Specially Excitel as its plans are the most affordable on the list and also offer OTT benefits to the users if they go for the 300 Mbps plan for three months at least. However, Excitel isn’t present everywhere, while Airtel is present in a wide number of cities and states. If you don’t have Excitel present in your area, Airtel could be a top choice for you.