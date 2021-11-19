Most Affordable Postpaid Plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea in India

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have some really strong prepaid plans in their arsenal. But these plans aren’t necessarily too heavy on the pockets. The entry-level postpaid plans offered by either of the companies are decently priced and also provide users with a ton of benefits. From Airtel, the most affordable postpaid plan that you can get today costs Rs 399. It is available for users across India. Vodafone Idea also offers its most affordable plan for Rs 399 only. Both the plans mentioned here come with a validity of one month. Let’s take a look at their benefits.

Most Affordable Postpaid Plan from Bharti Airtel

As mentioned above, Bharti Airtel’s most affordable postpaid plan comes for Rs 399. This plan offers users unlimited voice calling along with 100 SMS/day with 40GB of high-speed data. Airtel also offers a data rollover facility of up to 200GB of data. There are no major over-the-top (OTT) benefits offered. But the users get free access to the Airtel Thanks benefits which include subscriptions to Shaw Academy, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Wynk.

There’s not really much offered with this plan. Now let’s take a look at what Vodafone Idea is offering for the same price.

Vodafone Idea Most Affordable Postpaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its most affordable or entry-level postpaid plan for Rs 399 per month. This plan also comes with all the basic benefits which include 40GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/month. The data rollover limit offered with this plan is also 200GB. But there’s one thing that Vi is doing differently than its competitor Airtel.

Vodafone Idea is also offering 150GB of additional data to the users if they order the SIM online. However, offering only 100 SMS/month is something strange. Rs 399 isn’t so less that Vi wouldn’t bundle at least 100 SMS/day with this plan. In fact, when its competitor is doing so, the telco should have done that as well.

If you want some more benefits out of either of the telcos, then you can spend a little more and get the Rs 499 plan from either of them. Both offer major over-the-top (OTT) benefits as well as 75GB of monthly data with a rollover limit of 200GB and unlimited voice calling.

However, even with the Rs 499 plan, Vi only offers 100 SMS/month.