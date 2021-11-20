Vi, Airtel Prepaid Plans That Cost Less and are for Light Data Users

While there are many unlimited data plans offered by the telcos out there, not all subscribers might want to take up data plans that cost them a lot. The reason is not all subscribers will use their mobile data. If you are one such user who does not use a lot of data, then you might not want to subscribe to plans with heavy data benefits. You can opt for prepaid plans that come with unlimited calling benefits and minimal data benefits, unlike the daily data plans. Here, we have listed such prepaid plans from Airtel and Vodafone Idea aka Vi that cost less.

Airtel Plans For Light Data Users

One of the leading telcos out there, Airtel has many plans that offer minimal data benefits for you. The company offers the Rs 219 plan offers 1GB of day, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a slew of other benefits such as free Hellotunes, Prime Video trial for 30 days and Wynk Music subscription. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

The Airtel Rs 149 plan is bundled with truly unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data all through the validity of 28 days. The other benefits are similar to the above-mentioned plan. The Rs 379 prepaid plan from Airtel offers 6GB data for the entire validity period of 84 days. The other benefits of this plan are similar including Shaw Academy trial, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and free Apollo 24/7 Circle for three months. Lastly, the Rs 1,498 plan includes 24GB data for a validity period of 365 days and the other benefits are similar to the Rs 397 plan.

Vi Plans For Light Data Users

The Vi Rs 149 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data for a period of 28 days. The other aspects of this plan are 300 SMS, and truly unlimited voice calls. It comes with Vi Movies & TV. The Rs 397 prepaid plan comes with 6GB data and 84 days validity along with Vi movies & TV. Talking about the Rs 1,499 prepaid plan, Vi offers truly unlimited voice calls, 24GB of data and a validity of 365 days with this plan. Also, the other benefit remains the same.