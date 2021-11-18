Vodafone Idea Offers These 3GB Daily Data Plans with OTT Benefits

India’s one of the leading service providers, Vodafone Idea has been constantly coming up with plans for their customers that are in their interests. The company even closed the gaps with Reliance Jio according to the latest TRAI reports in terms of providing 4G data speed and also became the most improved service when it comes to internet speed. Vodafone Idea significantly improved its download and upload speed. Though the telecom company provides various exciting offers and plans for its customers, in this article we will focus on its 3GB daily data plans that come with OTT benefits.

3GB Plans from Vodafone Idea

The cheapest unlimited plan from Airtel that offers 3GB daily data comes for Rs 501. It carries a validity of 28 days only and comes with the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Customers also get 1-year access to Over-The-Top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar along with Vi Movies and TV and some other applications.

The second plan from Airtel that comes with 3GB daily data is Rs 701. The service validity of this plan is for 56 days and also comes with the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. With this plan as well, customers get 1-year access to OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar along with Vi Movies and TV. Additionally, the plan provides a ‘Binge All Night’ offer under which users can stream on the internet between 12 midnight and 6 AM without any pack deduction. Moreover, customers can carry forward the unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday at no additional cost.

Last but not the least, Vodafone Idea offers a 3GB a day plan at the cost of Rs 901. The service validity for this plan is of 84 days. Just like other plans users also get the benefit of unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan is a little more affordable than the plan offered by the industry’s leader Reliance Jio. Reliance Jio offers the same plan with the same validity for Rs 999. This plan like others also comes with 1-year access to OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar along with Vi Movies and TV. Users with this plan as well can get access to the ‘Binge All Night’ offer under which users can stream on the internet between 12 midnight and 6 AM without any regular data deduction.