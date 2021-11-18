Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced Edition Specs Tipped

As reported earlier, the Chinese smartphone giant is looking forward to launching its latest flagship Xiaomi 12 series in December 2021. The smartphone may arrive just after the unveiling of the Snapdragon 898 by Qualcomm. It was also rumoured that Xiaomi is working on an Ultra model for the series. However, recent reports have surfaced suggesting that the makers are also planning to launch Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced which will be an up-gradation to Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The reports have also speculated that both Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced will be built upon the same ROM and source.

Speculations for the Ultra and Ultra Enhanced Model

Qualcomm is yet to launch its upcoming alleged powerful chipset Snapdragon 898. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced, according to the reports, will operate on Snapdragon SM8450 which is expected to be Snapdragon 898. It was also previously reported that Xiaomi 12 Ultra could feature a 50MP rear camera and more rumored details have emerged about the same. Sources suggest that the device may feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary camera, however, there’s a slight chance of the device featuring a 200MP snapper. Along with the primary camera, three additional 48MP cameras are expected to feature on the device with 2x, 5x, and 10x zoom capacities. The Ultra model of Xiaomi 12 could also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Ultra series of Xiaomi 12 might be exclusively launched in China possibly in the 2nd quarter of 2022 just as in the case of Mi 11 Ultra which was launched earlier this year. It was also earlier speculated that the enhanced version will be more similar to the Redmi K50 series and hence it might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. More details on the device may be available in the near future as there’s still some time before the reveal of the series.

If the reports are true and Snapdragon 898 will indeed be featured in the smartphone, the introduction of Qualcomm processors on such a large scale comes as good news for those who are fans of the processor. The Snapdragon processors have always been better than its major competitor Exynos chip variants when it comes to overall performance, battery life or thermal control.