Personal Computer Sales Touch New High as Demand for HP, Lenovo, Dell Soars

Between the months of July and September, Personal Computers (PC) saw a major spike in their shipment statistics in India. The overall shipment in the previous quarter went up by 30% year-on-year (YoY) basis as there were around 4.5 million PCs sold in these three months. In terms of PC shipment, the previous quarter was the biggest-ever single quarter for India. This remarkable feat was achieved despite the ongoing supply and logistical challenges, which shows good signs for the market’s future.

The statistics of Personal Computers

The International Data Corporation (IDC) shared a report consisting of the data related to the PCs, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations. The report shows that this was the fifth consecutive quarter where the Indian market saw a growth in PC shipment. This surge in the PC shipment was mostly driven by the key players of the market such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, and more.

Topping the charts, HP became the company to ship the highest number of PCs and controlled around 28.5% of the market in the bygone quarter. This marked continuously third quarter where HP saw a growth. HP sold around 1.5 million PCs in these three months. The company was responsible for selling both commercial and consumer PCs and recorded a 31.4% better performance year-on-year basis.

Dell Technologies, with around 23.8% share of the market, successfully maintained its second position. The company registered a remarkable 45% year-on-year growth and, for the first time, shipped more than a million PCs. Just talking about the consumer segment, the impressive performance by Dell helped it overtake Lenovo’s second position.

Lenovo stayed in the third position in the PC market, controlling 18.6% of it. Within three months, the company was able to ship around 830,000 PCs which is 11.6% more than the statistics of the last year. Moreover, Acer managed to be another prominent player in the market apart from these three as it sold around 380,000 units and saw a 16.7% increment from the last year. Acer also saw a massive 46.7% yearly growth as it touched the 300,000 units sold mark for the first time in India.

Around 80% of the total number of PCs sold were Notebooks. Desktop computers comprised 16.5%, and workstations accounted for only 2% of the total PC sales in the third quarter.