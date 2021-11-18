Exynos 2200 Variant of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Spotted at Geekbench

As reported earlier, the speculations are being made around the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is expected to launch in February of next year. The series is expected to consist of a trio of devices, namely Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Pro+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Sources suggest that devices will use two different chipsets depending on the market they are launched in. Snapdragon 898 and Exynos 2200 are the two processors that are expected to be used in these devices. Exynos 2200 has now been spotted in the Galaxy S22 Ultra model at Geekbench, and some of its details were revealed.

Details Revealed About the Device

At Geekbench, a Samsung device was spotted with model number SM-S908B. The device was powered by a chip numbered s5e9925 which is rumoured to be the upcoming Exynos 2200. The new Exynos 2200 is expected to run on an AMD GPU, which will significantly improve its performance. Moreover, the chipset will consist of three clusters of CPUs. There are four cores running at 1.73 GHz, three cores working at 2.52 GHz and one CPU core clocking at 2.52 GHz. The SoC is abetted by 8GB of RAM, and the device operates on the latest Android 12 OS.

As reported earlier, leaks have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be equipped with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor for the countries of the US, Africa and Asia. However, the device will operate on Exynos 2200 chipset in South Korea and other parts of the globe. Both the chipmakers haven’t launched their upcoming flagship processors yet. Exynos 2200 is expected to arrive next year, whereas Qualcomm is expected to unveil its Snapdragon 898 by the end of November.

Rumoured Specifications of Galaxy S22 Ultra

Though there hasn’t been any official announcement by the makers, it is speculated that the display of the device will feature a 6.81-inch AMOLED LTPO QHD+ 120hz display and will have 12GB RAM with up to 256GB of storage space. The device is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery which will be supported by a 45W fast charge technology.

The camera module of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to feature a quadruple-camera rear setup with a main camera of 108MP. The device may also include a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 12MP telephoto lens and a 12MP periscope zoom lens. The available colours of the device are expected to be black, white, dark red and green.