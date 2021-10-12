Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Battery Specs Revealed

The next-generation flagship smartphone models from Samsung in the Galaxy S22 series are slated to be unveiled in early 2022. Now, a fresh report has suggested that the upcoming smartphones might arrive with support for 25W fast charging support in the Chinese market. As per the 3C listing, which has revealed the charging specification of the upcoming smartphones - the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra in China.

Going by the report, the Galaxy S22 standard version will come with a 3590mAh battery while the Galaxy S22+ will get the power from a 4500mAh battery. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will make use of a 5000mAh battery. Apart from this, the other details of these Samsung smartphones are not known for now.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Battery Specs

The 3C listing spotted by MyFixGuide, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series were spotted with the model numbers - SM-S9010, SM-S9060, and SM-S9080. Reportedly, these models are said to belong to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra respectively. Notably, the 3C listing reveals that there will be support for 25W fast charging support on all these Samsung smartphones. Moreover, the retail package of the Galaxy S22 series will arrive with the Samsung EP-TA800 25W charger. On the other hand, the global variant of the Galaxy S22 Ultra could sport 65W fast charging support.

From the previous reports, the Galaxy S22 series from Samsung is all set to see the light of the day in February 2022. The upcoming foldable flagship models are said to be launched via the Galaxy Unpacked event as usual. Reportedly, we can expect these smartphones to be launched ahead of the Mobile World Congress that is slated to kick off on February 28, 2022.

Another report suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the high-end offering in the series could be launched with S Pen integration and curved display. Also, a tipster shared some renders like the official smartphone. The renders show flat bottom and top areas and curved sides. Also, the S Pen is seen housed at the bottom of the smartphone beside the USB Type-C and a speaker grille.