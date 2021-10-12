Kerala Planning for 5G, Might Increase Mobile Towers for Better Experience

As 5G services are all set to be kickstarted in India in the near future, the number of mobile towers in Kerala will be doubled in less than two years. It is said that this will ensure an improved experience and 5G services to the users. As per a report by Mathrubhumi citing the information by DR RT Mathew, Senior Deputy Director of Telecom Department in a media conference. With the introduction of 5G services, it is estimated that the internet speed could be 10 times faster.

Surge In Mobile Towers In Kerala

Given that the number of mobile towers in Kerala will increase two-folds by 2023, it is expected that there will be nearly 19,000 number towers. As per reports, the towers that are equipped to provide 5G services will be less, the increase in the same will let users experience their space a lot better.

At the media conference, the executive stated that the department an initiative of the project called PM-WANI is expected to deliver seamless Wi-Fi services within a minimal cost. Likewise, the department of telecommunications is also planning to launch a self-KYC (self-Know Your Customer) project soon, wherein individuals can get a free SIM card directly from the convenience of their home.

In the meantime, mobile communications reply on low-frequency and non-ionizing radiations and such radiations are not harmful to human beings. Also, the WHO (World Health Organisation) has stated that the electromagnetic radiation from mobile towers will not be harmful to human beings. It has stated these electromagnetic radiations from the towers can be assessed from the government portal. Those who want to raise requests to verify the functionality of their towers can mention it here.

A few months back, the telecom operator Airtel deployed an additional 5 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band and 10 MHz in 2300 band. Also, it rolled out advanced network software tools across its network to significantly bolster high-speed data capacity. This was said to strengthen an already superior network that the Airtel customers are using right now.