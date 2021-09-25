Samsung Galaxy S22+ Might Look Like This

The Samsung Galaxy Z foldable smartphones launch is over and the attention has turned towards the next-generation flagship S series models. The company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in early 2022 and one of the devices is the Samsung Galaxy S22+. We have already been coming across numerous leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphones. One of the recent leaks has revealed that there could be an in-built S Pen support on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ have hit the web spilling the beans on its design.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Renders Leak

From the leaked 5K renders and a 360-degree video of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ as revealed by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, the device could borrow a lot of design elements from its predecessor - the Samsung Galaxy S21+. Notably, a previous leak showing the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra hinted at a lot of redesigns.

Talking about the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22+, the smartphone appears to flaunt a punch-hole camera at the top of the display and have slim bezels. On the flip side, the smartphone is seen to house the familiar camera strip that we have seen. It bleeds into the top left corner of the frame and has three camera sensors that are placed vertically within it.

Furthermore, the leaked Samsung Galaxy S22+ renders show an olive green colour variant. It remains to be seen if this colour will be launched officially. Also, we can see the usual set of buttons as well as ports around the frame. There is a power key and volume rocker at the right of the device and a SIM card tray and a Type-C port at the bottom. The renders clearly show the absence of the headphone jack.

What’s interesting is that the tipster claims that these are the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Pro and not the Plus variant. Also, he goes on stating that the device could carry dimensions of 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm with the thickness going to 9.1mm taking the camera bump at the rear into consideration.