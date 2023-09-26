ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 Review: Power with Functionality

ASUS makes some of the most powerful consumer electronics in the category of laptops and smartphones. If you are a gamer, there’s a high chance that you are carrying an ASUS laptop. However, if you are someone who is looking for a laptop that is as powerful as a gaming PC (personal computer), but is meant for professional workers, then ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 can be a great option. How so? Let me explain.









ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 Review: Design and Body

In the design department, the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 is actually a superb product. This has to do with its weight as well as the overall look. It weighs just 1.3 kg, which is pretty light. If you are someone who is looking for a lightweight laptop which is not only powerful but is also actually very stylish to carry, then this one is for you.

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 looks very compact. Its fan vents are at the bottom of the body and on the left side you have several port options such as the memory card port, an HDMI port, a 3.5 mm audio jack and some light indicators that will tell you about the battery status. Then on the right side, you have a Type-C port which will allow you to connect the charger cable of the laptop. There’s also a Type-A port as well as the power button on the right. ASUS has also equipped the laptop with fan vents on the right.

The unique thing about the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 is that the laptop can be converted into a tablet. Yes, it has a 360-degree rotating hinge that allows you to eliminate the need for the laptop keyboard and directly engage with the screen. Thus, it also has a touchscreen display, which is pretty responsive. The black finish on the laptop looks premium and classy. It will definitely fit well with your professional set-up.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 Review: Display

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 has a 13.40-inch screen with support for QHD+ resolution. The maximum refresh rate supported by the display is 165Hz. However, note that you will have to go change the settings to 165Hz out of the box as the laptop will run on 60Hz by default. The maximum brightness supported by the display is 500nits, which is decent, nothing great.

It is much better to use the display at 60Hz refresh rate because it will elongate the battery life. The display supports Dolby Vision HDR, which is enabled by default. Since it is a touch screen, you can both use the mouse as well as the fingers to interact with it.

Honestly, the display is just fine and I don't think I require anything else from it. However, the sound system of the laptop is pretty disappointing. This has been the case with almost every Windows laptop that comes out in the last 5 to 6 years. What is even surprising is that this is a premium and flagship laptop. I believe if compared to a MacBook, this laptop has speakers that are really disappointing and that is somewhere ASUS must work to improve.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 Review: Performance

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 is a strong performer definitely. It has to be one of the best performers in the price range because of the specifications that it ships with. However, there are still a lot of things that I think the laptop can improve on.

Firstly, the ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS chip coupled with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. The laptop has 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

It runs on Windows 11 and features software such as Armoury Crate that ASUS provides to its laptops. The cooling is pretty efficient, but to be honest, it does get hot. It doesn’t have big fan vents like that of a gaming laptop, so my advice would be to use it in a fairly air-conditioned room.

The charger is a 130W USB Type-C charger which will allow for fast charging. So while the laptop may run out of battery a little faster than that of an average laptop, you can charge it pretty fast as well. The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 packs a 75Whrs battery. There are no issues with wireless connectivity. The Wi-Fi 6E support is there so if you have a compatible router, your internet experience will be just fine. There’s also a pencil shipped with the product.

The pencil or the pen can be connected to the laptop via Bluetooth with a simple process explained in the manual inside the pencil box. The ASUS Pen 2.0 is very accurate and stylish. You can take a look at the picture below.

It can be pretty useful if you are a creator. However, you can also use it to interact with Microsoft Word, Excel and more apps for professional work. The front camera is fine, nothing special but nothing disappointing either.

There’s also face unlock support on the laptop. I think ASUS needs to improve that severely. It works well during normal circumstances, however, when I wear my specs, it can’t read my face and doesn’t unlock the laptop. But as soon as I remove the specs, it starts working fine.

Users purchasing the laptop will also get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for 3 months. But the offer is only applicable in select regions. The touchpad and the keyboard are excellent. They blend in with the design and give you a very premium experience. This laptop has one of the finest touchpads in a Windows-powered laptop.

ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 Price in India

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 (2023) GV302 is available at two different prices in India. The base model comes for Rs 1,74,990 and the superior variant comes for Rs 1,84,990. There is a difference between the two in the GPU department. Depending on your need, you can select one. You can purchase the laptop directly from the online store of ASUS India or just visit the nearest ASUS retail store.

You don’t need to pay anything extra for the ASUS Pen 2.0. It is bundled with the purchase of the laptop.