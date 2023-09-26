Telus Introduces 3 Gbps Symmetrical Fiber Internet in Alberta, British Columbia

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Telus has launched 3 Gbps symmetrical upload and download speeds on its home internet services to its PureFibre X customers in Alberta and British Columbia. This is the fastest FTTH speed available in Western Canada.

Highlights

  • Telus is offering the fastest FTTH speed available in Western Canada.
  • PureFibre X 3.0 Gigabit Plan includes Wi-Fi 6 equipment for a seamless Wi-Fi experience.
  • PureFibre X 3.0 Gigabit Internet is priced at CAD 115 per month with a two-year contract.

Follow Us

telus 3gbps symmetrical fiber internet alberta britishcolumbia
Canadian telco Telus yesterday announced the introduction of 3 Gbps symmetrical upload and download speeds on its home internet services to its PureFibre X customers in Alberta and British Columbia (BC). Telus said this gives users access to the fastest FTTH speeds available in Western Canada, claiming it to be the only 100 percent fibre-to-the-home in the region.

Also Read: Telus to Boost 5G Networks and Connectivity in Montreal




Telus 3 Gbps Home Internet Service

"With PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet, Telus is continuing to provide leading Internet speeds and a seamless Wi-Fi experience so more of our valued customers can stay connected to the people and information that matters most," Telus said.

Telus has announced that its PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit plan includes WiFi 6 equipment, enabling individuals and families to enjoy gaming, web browsing, video calling, and 4K streaming seamlessly.

PureFibre X 3.0 Gigabit Plan

The PureFibre X 3 Gbps internet package is priced at CAD 115 per month with a two-year contract. It includes Wi-Fi 6 equipment, unlimited data, a price guarantee for the two-year term, and no activation charges.

According to Telus website, PureFibre X 3G internet with 3000 Mbps speed is suitable for handling up to 100 devices simultaneously.

Also Read: Canada’s 3800 MHz Spectrum Auction for 5G Services Attracts 22 Qualified Bidders

Sustainability Benefits

Telus has highlighted that, in addition to offering the fastest internet connectivity, its PureFibre network also delivers sustainability benefits. The company explains that fiber optic technology consumes less energy for data transmission compared to traditional copper-based networks. This results in a reduced carbon footprint and decreased greenhouse gas emissions.

Telus Investments

Telus intends to invest a total of CAD 81 billion across Canada by 2027 to enhance network coverage, increase speeds, improve reliability, and connect customers from coast to coast.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

10 GB per day in whose dream !?

Breaking: Airtel Revises Rs 99 Unlimited Data Pack, Offers More…

avinashsuwal :

it is working in MPCG also

Vodafone Idea Brings Wi-Fi Calling to More Places

avinashsuwal :

now scammer got another chance to lure innocent's ? ? ?

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

I don't know why dislikes, but less than 10% of BSNL customers are aware enough or take efforts themselves to…

BSNL Urges Customers to Complete Digital KYC Before Sep End

Faraz :

True.. This free installation by Airtel/Jio is something no one else able to compete with. Even BSNL don't provide free…

RailWire has an Amazing 50 Mbps Plan with 15 OTT…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments