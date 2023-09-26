Telus Introduces 3 Gbps Symmetrical Fiber Internet in Alberta, British Columbia



Canadian telco Telus yesterday announced the introduction of 3 Gbps symmetrical upload and download speeds on its home internet services to its PureFibre X customers in Alberta and British Columbia (BC). Telus said this gives users access to the fastest FTTH speeds available in Western Canada, claiming it to be the only 100 percent fibre-to-the-home in the region.

Telus 3 Gbps Home Internet Service

"With PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit Internet, Telus is continuing to provide leading Internet speeds and a seamless Wi-Fi experience so more of our valued customers can stay connected to the people and information that matters most," Telus said.

Telus has announced that its PureFibre X 3.0 gigabit plan includes WiFi 6 equipment, enabling individuals and families to enjoy gaming, web browsing, video calling, and 4K streaming seamlessly.

PureFibre X 3.0 Gigabit Plan

The PureFibre X 3 Gbps internet package is priced at CAD 115 per month with a two-year contract. It includes Wi-Fi 6 equipment, unlimited data, a price guarantee for the two-year term, and no activation charges.

According to Telus website, PureFibre X 3G internet with 3000 Mbps speed is suitable for handling up to 100 devices simultaneously.

Sustainability Benefits

Telus has highlighted that, in addition to offering the fastest internet connectivity, its PureFibre network also delivers sustainability benefits. The company explains that fiber optic technology consumes less energy for data transmission compared to traditional copper-based networks. This results in a reduced carbon footprint and decreased greenhouse gas emissions.

Telus Investments

Telus intends to invest a total of CAD 81 billion across Canada by 2027 to enhance network coverage, increase speeds, improve reliability, and connect customers from coast to coast.