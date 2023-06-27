Telus to Boost 5G Networks and Connectivity in Montreal

Canadian telco Telus has committed to investing nearly $30 million in Montreal throughout 2023. The investment aims to expand and upgrade the city's 5G networks and connect businesses with an extensive optic fibre infrastructure. Telus said with the summer season underway, its team is working diligently to provide Montreal, Quebec's largest city, with the necessary 5G connectivity and network capacity to cater to the estimated 10 million visitors expected this year.

Also Read: Telenor Norway Says Its Network Now Has More 5G Phones Than 4G

Strengthening 5G Networks and Connectivity

Telus said it also continues its partnerships with Zu and the Ecole de Technologie Superieure (ETS) to drive innovation and connect Montreal's businesses, universities, researchers, and creative minds with the latest 5G technology. These collaborations include the establishment of urban and 5G labs to facilitate cutting-edge research and development.

Key Projects Supported by the Investment

According to the statement, the investment will support several key projects in 2023. Telus plans to offer free public Wi-Fi and enhance its 5G network at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal, allowing visitors to enjoy a panoramic view of the Saint Lawrence River from the newly constructed observation tower.

Additionally, Telus is working to equip Parc Jean Drapeau with the necessary network capacity to accommodate the large number of visitors expected during summer events, such as the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix and music festivals.

Telus says it is committed to innovation and is establishing a 5G Lab at Zu. Furthermore, Telus has also partnered with ETS and iBwave to establish a 5G laboratory that will foster innovation in telecommunications, engineering, and architecture.

Also Read: EE to Deploy Network Upgrades With Temporary 4G and 5G Masts at Major UK Summer Events

Long-Term Vision for Infrastructure Enhancement

Telus says it has a long-term vision to invest $81.2 billion in Canada by 2027, with $11.5 billion dedicated to the Quebec economy. Telus said these investments will enhance its infrastructure, operations, spectrum licensing, and network coverage, speed, and reliability.

Telus remains dedicated to its ongoing investments in Montreal's digital infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for capacity and coverage while fostering a culture of innovation in the city and beyond.