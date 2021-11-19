Vodafone Idea Affordable Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

India’s one of the leading telecom service providers, Vodafone Idea has been constantly coming up with plans for their customers that are in their interests. The company even closed the gaps with Reliance Jio according to the latest TRAI reports in terms of providing 4G data speed and also became the most improved service when it comes to internet speed. Vodafone Idea significantly improved their download and upload speed. Though the telecom company provides various exciting offers and plans for its customers, in this article we will focus on the affordable prepaid plans offered by Vodafone Idea that comes under Rs 200.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans Under Rs 200

One of the best-prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea under Rs 200 comes for a price of just Rs 99. This plan provides 200MB of data for a period of 18 days. Users also get unlimited calling with this pack for 18 days of service validity. However, the outgoing SMS feature is not available with this pack. This pack is quite affordable if users are looking for a short-term call-oriented plan.

With an additional cost of just Rs 10 users can get a slightly better plan in terms of the data. The Rs 109 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea comes with 1GB of internet data and the service is valid for 20 days. This pack also provides unlimited calling for users but doesn’t provide an option for outgoing SMS. Compared to the previous plan this plan offers much better data at a very low additional cost.

Another plan under Rs 200 is the Rs 129 pack offered by Vodafone Idea. This pack has quite similar offers to the previous one as it also provides 1GB of data and a truly unlimited calling option for users. However, the validity of this pack is 24 days. Moreover, users also get the benefit of 300 SMS in this plan which is not available in both of the previous offers.

The Rs 149 plan is also offered by Vodafone Idea which provides unlimited calling and a total of 2GB of data. This plan also offers 300 outgoing SMS and the service validity of this plan is of 28 days. Moreover, users also get access to Vi Movies and TV along with this plan.

Last but not the least, under Rs 200, Vodafone Idea offers a Rs 199 pack. This plan is quite affordable as well for the offer it provides. Apart from unlimited calling and 100SMS, users also get 1GB of data per day for which is valid for 24 days. Additional feature includes access to Vi Movies and TV.