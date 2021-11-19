MIUI 13 Will Arrive Before End of 2021, Check Details

The fact that Xiaomi is developing and will be soon releasing its MIUI 13 which will be based on the Android 12 operating system is not hidden from anyone. The upcoming modified Android ROM by Xiaomi was earlier slated to debut in the summer of 2021 along with Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 but was postponed due to the negative reactions to the release of MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5. This time around the entity has decided to take their time in order to minimize the bugs and errors on the firmware as much as possible.

The Details about the Launch of MIUI 13

The head of Xiaomi, Lei Jun had earlier announced that the thirteenth iteration of the proprietary shell will be launched before the year-end and the makers are working on the final stages before it debuts in Xiaomi devices. Reports suggest that MIUI 13 is currently under closed testing on devices like Xiaomi Mix 4, Xiaomi Mi 11 / Mi 11 Ultra / Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi Mi 10S, and Redmi K40 / K40Pro / K40 Pro +. So, at present the firmware might only launch in the Chinese versions of the handsets, however, it is speculated that the complete version of MIUI 13 may come on Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

The expected devices that might witness MIUI 13 other than the ones mentioned above will consist of the following including Xiaomi’s flagship series Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 10T, and Redmi K30 series. Other Xiaomi devices to feature an update to MIUI 13 may include Xiaomi Mix Fold, Xiaomi CC9 Pro, Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi 10 / 10X, Poco M2 / M2 Pro, Poco M3, Poco M4, Poco X2 / X3 / can count among the first to receive MIUI 13 X3 Pro, Poco F2 / F2 Pro, Poco F3 Pro / F3 GT, and Poco C3.

The head of Xiaomi has ensured that the MIUI 13, which will bring about a lot of changes such as a performance boost and probably a redesigned user interface will be available before the end of 2021. Some of the features that will come with MIUI 13 can include redesigned fonts and animations along with a change in the design of the icons and the addition of new wallpapers.