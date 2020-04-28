Xiaomi Begins Development of MIUI 13

Highlights Xiaomi confirms the development of MIUI 13 has already started

MIUI 13 will be released in 2021

Xiaomi just announced MIUI 12 with improved privacy

It has been less than 24 hours since the official launch of MIUI 12 in China and Xiaomi has now announced the MIUI 13 development has already started. MIUI 12 brings a lot of new features and it is currently in beta. But that isn’t stopping Xiaomi from kickstarting the development of MIUI 13 already. In the Chinese Mi Community, Xiaomi has shared a post that the development of MIUI 13 has already begun and it will succeed MIUI 12 next year. Over the next few months, Xiaomi will roll out MIUI 12 update to several Mi and Redmi smartphones. While MIUI 12 is now official in China, the Global ROM is yet to be revealed. Globally, the new UI will reach more smartphones, including those of Poco- the Poco F1 and the Poco X2.

MIUI 13 Development Already Started in China

This news will come as a surprise to many, but Xiaomi might be looking for an even early launch of MIUI 13. To recall, MIUI 11 was unveiled in China in August 2019 and it reached the global markets starting October 2019. But the MIUI 12 was announced already and the global rollout could begin sometime in early June. At the moment, we are not sure about the features to be included in MIUI 13, but Xiaomi is asking its users to participate in a ‘Feature Design Survey,’ which hints at a major design refresh.

MIUI 12 Launched: What’s New

Alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G, Xiaomi also announced MIUI 12 as a successor to MIUI 11. MIUI 12 will bring a lot of new features like ultra-smooth UI with Super Wallpaper (live wallpaper), various adjustments to font and animations, enhanced privacy system and advanced picture-in-picture mode.

Right now, MIUI 12 is in beta stage in China. The company might announce MIUI 12 for global markets on April 30 as it is all set to launch Redmi Note 9 series globally.