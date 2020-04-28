Xiaomi Begins Development of MIUI 13

Alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G, Xiaomi also announced MIUI 12 as a successor to MIUI 11 in China

By April 28th, 2020 AT 10:15 AM
  • Operating System
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment
    Highlights
    • Xiaomi confirms the development of MIUI 13 has already started
    • MIUI 13 will be released in 2021
    • Xiaomi just announced MIUI 12 with improved privacy

    It has been less than 24 hours since the official launch of MIUI 12 in China and Xiaomi has now announced the MIUI 13 development has already started. MIUI 12 brings a lot of new features and it is currently in beta. But that isn’t stopping Xiaomi from kickstarting the development of MIUI 13 already. In the Chinese Mi Community, Xiaomi has shared a post that the development of MIUI 13 has already begun and it will succeed MIUI 12 next year. Over the next few months, Xiaomi will roll out MIUI 12 update to several Mi and Redmi smartphones. While MIUI 12 is now official in China, the Global ROM is yet to be revealed. Globally, the new UI will reach more smartphones, including those of Poco- the Poco F1 and the Poco X2.

    MIUI 13 Development Already Started in China

    This news will come as a surprise to many, but Xiaomi might be looking for an even early launch of MIUI 13. To recall, MIUI 11 was unveiled in China in August 2019 and it reached the global markets starting October 2019. But the MIUI 12 was announced already and the global rollout could begin sometime in early June. At the moment, we are not sure about the features to be included in MIUI 13, but Xiaomi is asking its users to participate in a ‘Feature Design Survey,’ which hints at a major design refresh.

    MIUI 12 Launched: What’s New

    Alongside the Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G, Xiaomi also announced MIUI 12 as a successor to MIUI 11. MIUI 12 will bring a lot of new features like ultra-smooth UI with Super Wallpaper (live wallpaper), various adjustments to font and animations, enhanced privacy system and advanced picture-in-picture mode.

    Right now, MIUI 12 is in beta stage in China. The company might announce MIUI 12 for global markets on April 30 as it is all set to launch Redmi Note 9 series globally.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    1
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    1 Comment threads
    0 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    1 Comment authors
    Nik Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Nik
    Nik

    This is the reason many Android phone are no match for Apple iPhone. Focus on 1 products l and do it in best way. Become a master of 1 product rather than Jack of everything.

    Forum reply »
    Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    LG Velvet Officially Announced: Snapdragon 765G, Refreshed Design and 5G Support in Tow

    South Korean smartphone brand LG today announced a mid-range device called ‘LG Velvet.’ Powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, the...

    module-4-img

    Telephone Connections Increase by 4.39 Million in January, Thanks to Jammu and Kashmir

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday said in a report that the number of telephone connections in January increased...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Begins Development of MIUI 13

    It has been less than 24 hours since the official launch of MIUI 12 in China and Xiaomi has now...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    d2h Stream and Dish SMRT Hub Will Now Offer Free Content from MX Player

    module-4-img

    Trai Will Not Issue New Directives on Prepaid Validity Extension for Telcos

    module-4-img

    Android 10 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 5/5T Released: How to Install

    module-4-img

    List of Xiaomi Phones Which Will Receive MIUI 12 Update