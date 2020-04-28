Tata Sky Starts Offering 2 Months of Free Service on Annual Recharge, But There’s a Catch

Highlights Tata Sky users with a Citibank credit or debit card can now get two months of extra service

The cashback amount will be credited within seven days

The offer is different from the Tata Sky Cashback offer

Tata Sky has been providing a simple long-term recharge option in the form of ‘Tata Sky Cashback‘ offer. The DTH operator has now introduced a new offer as part of which subscribers can avail two months of service for free on 12 months or one year recharge. However, the offer is available only to the subscribers who recharge their Tata Sky account using Citibank Credit or Debit card. While the Tata Sky Cashback offer is available to every user, the new offer is very much limited to Citibank cardholders. The offer can be availed via both Tata Sky mobile app and website. The cashback amount will be credited within seven days from the date of recharge. It is one of the best long-term recharge offer available only any DTH platform right now.

Tata Sky Introduces New Long-Term Recharge Offer to Citibank Users

Since mid-2019, Tata Sky has been offering just the ‘Cashback’ offer which allows an existing user to get one month of extra service at no extra cost. And now, the leading DTH operator has come up with a new offer that is exclusive to just Citibank users. Existing Tata Sky users can avail this offer on Tata Sky’s website or mobile app by recharging their account with an amount equivalent to 12 times their monthly recharge value or more using Citibank credit and debit cards (except Citibank Corporate cards).

The cashback amount would be credited in the user’s account within seven working days. Tata Sky also confirmed that one-month cashback would be credited within 48 hours, while the other month cashback will arrive within seven days. The offer is available up to June 30, 2020, and only one Citibank card per month can be used.

For those who are unaware of the actual 12 months recharge amount, they can simply enter a smaller amount, e.g. Rs 200 and click the proceed button. Eligible subscribers will be shown a pop-up with the actual amount required for the annual recharge. Tata Sky users can then choose the actual annual recharge amount and proceed to the recharge with a Citibank credit or debit card.

There are some terms and conditions to be eligible for this offer; Tata Sky subscribers who are already on a long-term channel pack will not be eligible for the new Citibank offer. Also, the offer is available only to existing users of Tata Sky. The operator says the recharges done on the day of the activation of Tata Sty account will not be considered.

Tata Sky Cashback Offer: What it Offers

Besides the new two-month recharge offer for Citibank users, Tata Sky has been running a long-term recharge offer called ‘Tata Sky Cashback.’ Under this offer, users will get 30 days or one month of free service on annual recharge. The cashback amount will be credited within 48 hours from the time of recharge.