Fixed Broadband Connection Demand Increases Amid Lockdown Period

Highlights Data Consumption has been increased by 30% in the lockdown period

Fixed Broadband Sector will attract subscribers in future

Broadband service providers are offering free installation and discount on long-term plans to lure customers

Since the government announced lockdown period to combat COVID-19, people have been relying on a stable net connection for entertainment and work purpose. Also, all the organisations have announced work from home to stop the spread of the deadly virus. Since people have been working from home, the combined data usage has been increased up to 30%. As per a new report by Crisil, the demand for fixed broadband connection has spiked up since march, and urban areas are the major contributors in the demand cycle.

Increased Data Consumption Have Reduce Network Speeds

Crisil reports also reveal that the increased data consumption by users to fulfil their entertainment and work purposes and have increased the pressure of service providers. As the connection request is all time high and many users are already using broadband services, the network speed has been reduced. Similarly, mobile data speed is also reduced amid the lockdown period as the network towers are facing additional pressure.

Fixed Broadband Sector Will Attract More Subscribers

Fixed Broadband Sector has always faced close competition from the mobile telephony service. As a result of the intense competition, Fixed Broadband Sector since 2016 was stuck at subscriber base of around 19 million. However, with current increased demand, it is expected that Fixed Broadband Sector will increase subscribers as the prices will be reduced in the sector and the cost of mobile data packs would increase in future. State-owned operator, BSNL has the largest amount of Fixed Broadband Subscribers which amount to nearly 8 million. Next in the line are other big players like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Den Broadband, Hathway Cable and Datacom.

Broadband Service Providers are Offering Multiple Benefits to Subscribers

Broadband Service Providers like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, ACT Fibernet and many others are offering multiple benefits and service to customers in the lockdown period to cater their demand for stable net connection. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering attractive plans packed with extra benefits to lure the customers and capture the market. Similarly, broadband service providers are offering free installation and discount on long-term broadband plans to retain customers in the lockdown period.