Moto G51 5G Smartphone May Launch in India Soon

After a launch in China and Europe, Motorola brings its latest 5G smartphone Moto G51 5G, to India. The Lenovo-backed company has released a teaser video of the handset on its official Twitter handle. The device is the company’s first phone that would feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC and has 8GB RAM. The phone is rumoured to support 12 5G bands in India.

Moto G51 5G Specifications (Expected)

The expected price of the device is Rs 19,999. The new Moto phone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch full HD+ Max Vision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone might don a triple camera set-up in the rear housing a 50MP primary sensor with an f1.8 lens, clubbed with an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter. Further, in the front, there might be a 13MP selfie camera with an f2.2 lens in the front. The default storage option is 128GB, which can be expanded to 512GB via a microSD card. Its powerhouse is a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The launch date is said to be on December 10. Motorola, however, has not confirmed any details about the launch.

The launch spree of Motorola started last month when it announced five smartphones at once, namely Moto G200, Moto G71, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31. The company’s latest release was Moto G31 last week at a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Motorola Edge X30 launch

Motorola Edge X30 is awaiting its launch on December 9. Although not many pieces of information are available about its features, the leaks point to a 6.67 inches AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10+ support. The 60MP punch-hole selfie camera is said to be its highlight. The rear-end houses a triple camera set-up with a 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device would run on a 5000mAh battery with 68W charging support.

As we hit closer to the festive season, there is a line of smartphones waiting to hit the markets. Besides Motorola, some expected launches are from brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Redmi, Realme and Micromax.