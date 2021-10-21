Twitter India Rolls Out Cricket-Related Features

As it is cricket season, Twitter has introduced a new feature for cricket enthusiasts in India. The microblogging platform has come up with a live cricket scorecard and extended the Communities feature to the country with the first community focused on cricket fans called Cricket Twitter - India. These updates have been rolled out amidst the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament that debuted a few days back and is all set to be hosted until November 14.

Twitter claims that it is already a popular platform for cricket enthusiasts with over 75 million conversations about the sport happening on the platform in India between July 1 last year and the same date this year.

New Twitter India Features

Talking about the new features introduced by Twitter, the scorecard will appear on the Explore tab and live Events Page on the platform during the cricket matches to let fans follow the scores in real-time as they scroll through tweets and follow comments on the platform. It will be available to users in India on the web and iOS and might be rolled out to Android users as well.

In an official statement, the company said that they will find more ways to make it easy for users to find relevant match content as well as join conversations with like-minded people.

Besides scorecard, Twitter has brought the Community feature out of the US, especially for the Indian cricket fans. This feature is intended to be a one-stop place for people to discuss cricket in multiple Indian languages. In September, the platform was testing the Communities feature in the US for people to discuss with others having the same interests. Communities on Twitter are managed by moderators who can enforce community rules that members have to adhere to apart from general Twitter rules.

Currently, Twitter is testing communities on an invite-only basis on Android, iOS and web browsers. Even the Android app will receive the same and more functionalities will be rolled out soon. Invites to join communities can be sent by moderates, administrators and members via direct messages. Once the members are invited, they can join the community and start talking with others by replying to their tweets. Also, members of a community are free to start their own conversations by posting tweets. Anyone can read, mention or report community tweets but those who are not a part of the community cannot participate in the conversation.