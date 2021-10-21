Broadband Plans You Must Consider for Work from Home from Jio, Airtel, BSNL, Tata Sky

As work from home and remote working trends are here to stay for many more months, there are many people who are looking out for effective broadband plans. A bunch of users is still relying on the regular prepaid and postpaid plans but these are not as efficient as broadband plans. For such users, the internet service providers have come up with broadband plans priced under Rs 1,000 that provide up to 200 Mbps data speed.

Some popular internet service providers that are known for their broadband plans include Airtel, Reliance Jio, Tata Sky and the state-run telco BSNL. Without further ado, let’s take a look at unlimited internet plans for those working from home.

Work From Home Broadband Plans

The Airtel XStream broadband plan priced at Rs 499 offers unlimited internet with up to 40 Mbps internet speed and additional benefits including Wynk Music, Airtel XStream and Shaw Academy. The Airtel XStream app provides access to Eros Now, Hungama Play, Voot Basic, Shemaroo M and Ultra. On the other hand, the Airtel XStream Rs 799 broadband plan offers unlimited data at up to 70 Mbps speed and other benefits as the Rs 599 plan. Also, we have the Rs 999 broadband plan providing unlimited internet at high speed of up to 200 Mbps.

JioFiber offers a slew of plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 699 and Rs 999. The Rs 399 plan offers truly unlimited internet at 30 Mbps speed while the Rs 699 plan offers truly unlimited internet at 60 Mbps. Both these plans do not offer any bundled OTT subscriptions and provide unlimited calling benefits. On the other hand, the Rs 999 broadband plan from Jio offers truly unlimited internet at up to 150 Mbps speed. There are other benefits including Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, Disney+ Hotstar, Alt Balaji, ZEE5 and more worth Rs 1,000.

Tata Sky Broadband offers quarterly, half-yearly and annual plans under Rs 1,000. Going by the same, the Tata Sky 50 Mbps plan for three months is priced at Rs 699 per month and offers unlimited landing calls. The Tata Sky 100 Mbps broadband plan offers 100 Mbps data and unlimited calling at Rs 950 per month.

Finally, BSNL offers Rs 449 broadband plan for those who are looking out for work from home plans. The plans priced under Rs 1,000 are available on a promotional basis.