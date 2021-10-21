Apple 27-inch iMac for 2022 Might Feature 120Hz Mini-LED Display

The new MacBook Pro models have marked Apple’s leap into its portfolio powered by the custom Silicon chip. Notably, the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets launched by the Cupertino tech giant are the most powerful ones from the company and also outshine its counterparts from Intel. It is one of the major improvements that the top-end MacBook Pro is fitted with including a 120Hz mini-LED display. Now, it looks like Apple is planning to incorporate the 120Hz display into its upcoming 27-inch iMac slated for the 2022 launch.

As per Ross Young, a digital analyst, Apple is in plans to launch a new iMac with a 27-inch display in the first quarter of next year. It will feature a mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate similar to the MacBook Pro. Given that the analyst has a good track record on predicting Apple-related leaks. He suggested that the new MacBook Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen ahead of its unveiling, thereby making his prediction true. As a result, the iMac is expected to arrive with a similar high refresh rate display.

Next Apple iMac Details

Previously, a report hinted that Apple’s new 27-inch iMac under development was delayed as the company has prioritised the launch of the 24-inch model that went official earlier this year. The 27-inch iMac was believed to be launched in 2022 but there was not much clarity regarding the high-end device from Apple. Gradually, Apple transitioned its iMac lineup based on Intel processors to its custom Apple Silicon chips. Eventually, the 27-inch iMac slated for next year is all set to feature Apple’s M1 chipset.

New Apple M1 Max Chipset

Recently, the company is speculated to be working on an upgraded M1 Max processor featuring a 40-core CPU and a 128-core GPU. The performance is said to be reserved for the next Mac Pro but it could also be used to power the 27-inch iMac. Apple has fixed a timeline of a couple of years to complete this transformation and the other Mac devices with the Apple Silicon could be launched in 2022.