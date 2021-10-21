Nokia C30 Will Start at Rs 10999 in India

Nokia has launched yet another 4G smartphone in India. It is an affordable ‘C’ series smartphone meant for the masses to upgrade to an affordable 4G device. As per Nokia, the Nokia C30 is the most powerful smartphone from the company in the ‘C’ series yet. The device will be available in two storage variants. The starting price of the smartphone will be Rs 10,999, but that will be discounted with the help of the JioExclusive offer. Let’s check out the features, specifications, and price of the Nokia C30.

Nokia C30 Features/Specifications

The Nokia C30 comes with a huge 6.82-inch HD+ display with support for 400 nits of maximum brightness. It will run on Android 11 (Go Edition) out of the box. The Nokia C30 is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB.

The Nokia C30 comes with a dual-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone will come with a 5MP sensor. There is a 6000mAh battery inside the Nokia C30 with support for 10W wired charging. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, supports 4G LTE, and has a micro-USB port for charging.

Nokia C30 Price With JioExclusive Offer

The Nokia C30 has launched in two variants in India - 3GB+32GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB+64GB for Rs 11,999. It will be available in two colour variants - White and Green. Under the JioExclusive offer, users will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 which means the base variant with 3GB+32GB will be available for Rs 9,999, and the 4GB+64GB variant will be available for Rs 10,999.

Reliance Jio will further offer benefits worth up to Rs 4,000 to users who will recharge with at least Rs 249 plan or more under the JioExclusive offer.