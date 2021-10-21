Vodafone Idea, Athonet Partner Up to Test 5G for Industry 4.0 Solutions

With 5G, telecom operators would be looking to bank on enterprises revenues more than ever. Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently announced that it has partnered up with Athonet to test 5G networks for Industry 4.0 solutions. The trials/test will be conducted using the spectrum provided by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Athonet is a private 5G and LTE solutions platform provider. Vi and Athonet have partnered up to test enterprises use cases of 5G, which include testing the potential of networks in smart warehouses, smart construction, smart workplace, and smart agriculture.

Vodafone Idea, Athonet Partnership Will Validate Multiple Enterprise Use Cases of 5G

The partnership between both companies will result in the validation of multiple enterprise use cases of 5G. The trial results will help in demonstrating critical monitoring and control applications in primary product industries such as warehouses, factories, and Railways.

Validation Industry, 4.0 use cases, is something that the other telecom operators will be looking to do as well. 5G will open up a new world of B2B revenues for the telecom operators. The operators will be able to deliver private networks, slicing networks for relevant use cases, and more.

Gianluca Verin, CEO, Athonet, said this partnership with Vodafone Idea will help in demonstrating the benefits and real use cases of 5G-SA (standalone architecture). Vodafone Idea already offers enterprise services, and with the power of 5G networks behind it, the telco can map out a new winning strategy for itself.

5G networks are going to be in huge demand by businesses and enterprises around the country. With its trials and testing, Vodafone Idea will be able to ensure that it is ready for the market demand of 5G networks backed enterprise services.

For the unaware, using the mmWave bands and 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture) equipment, Vodafone Idea was able to achieve peak download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps during 5G trials in the Pune city.