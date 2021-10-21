Vi Business Enhances Offerings With Google Workspace, Google Suite

To help out small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) even further, Vi Business will now be offering Google Workspace and Google Suite to the consumers. The plans from Vi Business start at a convenient price of Rs 399 and offers users the best of Google applications. Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced its partnership with Google Cloud India under which both the companies will offer solutions to start-ups and SMEs. Here are all the applications from Google that will be available to the Vi Business customers.

Vi Business Will Offer These Google Applications to Users

Vi Business Plus customers will be entitled to get access to the Google Workspace applications such as Google Drive, Google Meet, Gmail, Docs, Slides, Calendar, and Sheets at no extra cost. Vi Business Plus customers can choose from multiple plans which start at a monthly cost of Rs 399.

These solutions and applications from Google will ensure that remote working can take place in a more flexible and secure manner for SMEs and start-ups.

Here is every product from Google that you can purchase from Vodafone Idea - a) Office Suite - Gmail, Calendar, Apps, Docs, Slides, shared access across drives + offline access, b) Drive with 30GB of cloud storage available, c) Enterprise Class Meetings with Google Meet and instant access with a link, and d) Device Management - centralised admin + 24/7 support, 1 click setup + security policies for Android and iOS.

The high-end postpaid plans from Vi Business also come with a major over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar. The company also offers base business postpaid plans of Rs 299 and Rs 349, but these plans don’t come with Google Workspace and OTT benefits.

Vi Business postpaid plans are definitely something in their own league. The company promises priority service to Vi Business postpaid users and also gives seamless connectivity to the users.